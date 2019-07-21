A Celebration of Life and a time of sharing memories will be held in honor of David Hunter at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Spearfish Canyon Lodge.
David was born on Feb. 18, 1941, the third child of the Reverend John and Amy Hunter in Buffalo, WY. He was an entrepreneur from the start — beginning with selling newspapers at the age of seven. While he was growing up, he lived in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.
He grew up loving mountains, rivers and lakes. This love of the outdoors lasted a lifetime. He had wonderful memories of working on Montana and South Dakota ranches during the summers. His love of adventure and his curiosity propelled him into numerous and very interesting situations. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1959. While in high school, he played football and threw the shot put and discus.
He attended the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, and subsequently worked in the building industry. This included running a surveying crew in Minot, ND. He was an independent agent for structural wood products from 1967 to 2009. His business was Hunter Structural Sales. In later years, he worked closely with Dakota Craft.
He married Joan Jordan on August 24, 1968. They established their home in Rapid City, and soon had three sons: Brock, Ryan, and Brett. Dave's office was in their home, allowing him to be more involved in the lives of their sons, and to support his wife in her varied professional endeavors. The boys grew up fishing, star-gazing, backpacking, and camping with their dad ... often at Hannah Creek in Spearfish Canyon, and also in western Montana.
Dave's great love of words first showed itself in fourth grade with an assignment to write a limerick (for which he received an A). It continued as he traded limericks with friends and became a master of crossword puzzles — even creating some (one of which was published in the Los Angeles Times). He wrote down the story of the exploits of his youth in a book titled, A Wild Ride.
He was a voracious reader of books that ran the gamut from science to philosophy. In addition, Dave was always a great and enthusiastic storyteller, and their home was filled with the classic country and western music he loved. As his eldest son, Brock, said of him, "He was a man of immense strength, integrity and independence. He had a keen intellect and a voracious hunger for knowledge that never abated." His interests ranged from the Greek classics to quantum physics.
David passed away on April 30, 2019, in Yankton at the Human Service Center, after battling Alzheimer's dementia for a decade. He will be remembered with laughter, joy and love.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; their sons, Brock (Sarah), Ryan, and Brett (Elysia); a sister, Dr. Marilyn Hunter; brothers, Reverend Robert Hunter (Glenda), and Charles Hunter (Jill); and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend John and Amy Hunter; and brothers, Ronald and Daniel Hunter.
A memorial honoring Dave has been established. Donations may be made to the Veteran's Defense Project and mailed to Joan Hunter at 1326 Clark St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
