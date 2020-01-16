Hunter, DeeAnn L.
Hunter, DeeAnn L.

BELLE FOURCHE | DeeAnn Lynn Hunter, 75, died Jan. 14, 2020.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Kline Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Johnsonville Lutheran Cemetery in Lucan, MN.

