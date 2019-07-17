{{featured_button_text}}
JoAnn Hunter

TIMBER LAKE | JoAnn Marie Hunter, 84, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Mobridge Regional Hospital after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her sons, Jerry Hunter and Craig (Deane) Hunter of Timber Lake, and daughter Lori Kehn of Alliance, NE. Grandchildren Brent (Amanda) Hunter, Brandon Hunter, Blake (Samantha) Hunter, CindaRae (Brian) Tromble, Austin Kehn, Colton Hunter and Garrett Hunter and eight great-grandchildren. Niece LeeAnn (Richard) Ball and their sons Jim Ball and Robert (Kelsey) Ball.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; her father and loving mother; an infant sister; and her sister, Madeline and brother–in-law LaVerne and son-in-law Roger Kehn.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Black Hills Funeral Home Chapel in Sturgis, with Pastor Bill Martin Officiating.

A memorial will go towards helping with Alzheimer’s care. “Don’t waste time worrying about the mistakes of yesterday. Each morning is a beginning, start from there.”

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.

