Hurtig, Dale
Hurtig, Dale

RAPID CITY | Dale Hurtig, 65, died July 31, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Hills of Grace Fellowship Church in Rapid City.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

