Husk/Lawton, Deanna

AUBURN, Neb. | Deanna Marie Husk/Lawton was born April 21, 1973 in Cheyenne, WY, to Victor Husk and Bonnie Marenda/Lawton. She gained her Angel Wings on May 28, 2020 in Auburn, after a battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by her son, Dale, and her family.

Deanna was raised in Cheyenne, then moved to Colorado, Oklahoma and finally made her home in Rapid City, SD. In early childhood she was adopted by Leonard Lawton. While in Cheyenne she graduated from East High School. She attended National American University in Rapid City, and graduated with Associate of Veterinarian Technology. After graduation she began working at Bear Country, then took a job with Safe Haven Pet Resort in Rapid City.

Deanna was passionate about many things in life. Her greatest love was spending time with Dale, family, fishing, camping, spending time with friends, riding her motorcycle, animals and hiking the hills.

Deanna is survived by her son, Dale Gregory Lawton; two sisters, Cherie Lawton and Amber Siebert; fathers, Victor Husk and Leonard Lawton; and her mother, Bonnie Lawton. She was preceded in death by her niece, Jenna Marie Batley and her sister, Jennifer Rae Rosner.

A memorial is planned for Deanna on June 13, in Rapid City. She will be laid to rest on June 20, at Memorial Gardens in Cheyenne.