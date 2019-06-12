NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | On June 6, 2019, Glen Hutt, a life-long resident of Weston County, said goodbye to this earth. His almost 5-year-old great-great-granddaughter, says he flew away to heaven just like a butterfly. He was 89 years young. He loved spending time with family.
Glen Hutt was born a long time ago (1930 to be precise). His parents, Albert and Ethel Hutt, homesteaded in the Morrissey community south of Newcastle. Glen carried on that pioneer spirit. He delighted in activities like riding his stick horse to the local post office or dragging a dead snake through the house much to his mother’s horror.
Glen was an only child, surrounded by many of his cousins. They were all taught to have a strong work ethic, which Glen never lost. He married Mary Lou Hatch in 1948 and they had five children. When not in school, they spent time working with their dad riding horses or motorcycles, herding livestock, baling hay, tearing apart an engine in the shop, riding a tractor, building a dam or a shed. Glen graduated from horses to motorcycles for herding livestock and later decided to race and, of course, won several trophies doing so.
Eventually Glen sold the ranch, went through a divorce and later in 1991 married Elizabeth "Liz" and inherited another large family but his heart was big enough for all.
No one dare tell Glen he couldn’t do something. He would prove them wrong every time. He was a rancher, farmer, builder, business owner and last of all a bus driver who gave bus riders stories to tell for years to come. Named Dakota Bus Mine Driver in 2010; he served on the Weston County Senior Citizen board since 2002; and was a county commissioner from 2006-2010.
He had a sense of humor, never met a stranger, and never took life very seriously. He often told his wife, “Worrying is like a rocking chair. It keeps you going, but doesn’t get you anywhere.” A book could be written of the helping hand he gave to family, neighbors, friends. Comments often heard, “He made me a better person by just being around him.”
He will be missed by loving wife, Liz. His daughter, Cher Thomas, grandchildren, Stacy Moorhead, Shannon (Julie) Thomas and Stephanie (Rudy) Hernandez; and many great-, great-great- and step great-grandchildren. Grandchildren Sheila and JD preceded him in death. His son, Dan (Michelle) Hutt; grandson, Aven (Theresa) Hutt; two great-grandsons; a step grandson, David (Karina) Andrews. His son Mike Hutt. His daughter, Ilene Ogle preceded him in death. He will be missed by two grandchildren, Chris Ogle, Laura Ogle and two great-grandchildren. His stepson, Harold Otis Bennett Jr. His stepdaughter, Diane (Robert) Eder; step granddaughter, Tiffany (Dale) James; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Step grandson, Jason Eder (preceded him in death) and one great-grandchild. His stepson, Roy Bennett; and granddaughter, Amanda Bennett.
A Celebration Ceremony of a life well lived will be hosted in his honor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Gateway Fellowship, 627 Pine St., in Newcastle followed by a fellowship time and then internment at the Greenwood Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Weston County Senior Services.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
