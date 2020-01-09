Huus, Judy R.

MINOT, N.D. | Judy R. Huus, 81, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at a Minot nursing home.

Judy married Ordean Huus on August 7, 1959 in Minot. They made their home in Minot and were blessed with the birth of three sons.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ordean, Minot; sons, Curtis (Bev) Huus, Rapid City, SD/Watford City, ND, Terry (Cindy) Huus, Watertown, SD, and Wade (Becky) Huus, Minot; grandchildren, Natasha (Kara & Boone) Brewer, Fort Collins, CO, Brandon Huus, Minneapolis, MN, Trisha Huus, Tigard, OR, Carlee (Derrick) Davis, Watertown, SD, Abigail, Sophia, Seth, Maxwell and Amelia Huus, all of Minot; great-grandchildren, Allyssa, Aiden, and Eva Brewer; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Finkbeiner; brothers, Ardell and Rodnie Schmidt; sisters-in-law, Billie Schmidt and LaVerne Johnson; and brother-in-law, Norman Finkbeiner.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. CST today at the Thomas Family Funeral Home.

Celebration of Judy’s Life will be at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Rosehill Memorial Park.

Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.

Memories and condolences can be shared at thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.