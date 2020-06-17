Imberi, Michael A.

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Michael Alex Imberi, 59, went peacefully on to the next part of his journey June 5, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at 206 Cleveland in Sundance. Please bring your own chair so you have a place to sit. We will BBQ after the service — cheeseburgers (Mike's Fav)! Please bring dessert, salad, etc., to share.