Imberi, Ross M.

SIOUX FALLS | Ross M. Imberi, 31, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home.

Ross was born April 10, 1988, in Rapid City, where he grew up. He moved to Sioux Falls in July 2016. He worked as an automotive technician at Tires Tires Tires. He was passionate about working on vehicles, making new friends, and spending time with his family.

Ross enjoyed rebuilding cars. He spent hours working in his garage rebuilding a Honda Civic in his free time. Friends plan to continue working on his project as a tribute to his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Brenna Longden; son, Knox Longden; daughter, Anastasia Imberi, Rapid City; father, Michael Imberi, Sundance, WY; mother, Roberta Imberi, Rapid City; maternal grandmother, Jeanette Bjugstad, Rapid City; paternal grandfather, Alex (Linda) Imberi, Rapid City; brother, Max Imberi, Rapid City; and family-in-law, Gordon and Carol Longden, Barry Longden, Brandi, Zach and Rogan Gross.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ardell Bjugstad and Jean Imberi.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Miller Funeral Home West Side Chapel.