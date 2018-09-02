Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Michael “Tony” Jedrykowski

Michael A. “Tony” Jedrykowski, 63, was born June 22, 1954, and passed away on June 11, 2018. A Celebration of Tony’s life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 22439 N. Bogus Jim Road. For more information, please see the obituary at behrenswilson.com for details.

