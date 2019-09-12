{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Munsch

RAPID CITY | Michael J. Munsch, 53, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Please visit Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home for further memorial and funeral updates.

