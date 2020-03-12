In memory of our beloved son and brother, Michael Herting
May 24, 1967 to March 12, 1991
Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping. I have you in my heart. We love and miss you, Mike. — Mom, Steven, Bob and Tammy
To plant a tree in memory of In Memoriam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
