In Memoriam

In memory of our beloved son and brother, Michael Herting

May 24, 1967 to March 12, 1991

Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping. I have you in my heart. We love and miss you, Mike. — Mom, Steven, Bob and Tammy

