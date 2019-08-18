{{featured_button_text}}
William Hunt

William Henry "Bill" Hunt

Dec. 4, 1946 – May 13, 2019 

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and was with Rapid City Fire Department for 25 years. Burial will be at 1 p.m. (meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Administration Bldg.) on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

