NOVEMBER 22, 2018 marks the first anniversary of the loss of Craig Tieszen and Brent Moline. Our families would like to thank everyone who has supported us through this very challenging year. We thank you for the many cards, letters, calls, and tributes that helped us through our devastating loss. Craig and Brent will always be loved and never forgotten.
