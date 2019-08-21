{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley Fawver

Bradley Wayne "Bubba" Fawver, 43, passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2019. He was born April 16, 1976, to Thomas W. Fawver and Darlene S. (Franke) Fawver. He was married to Amber, with two sons, living in Georgetown, TX. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of In Memoriam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Load comments