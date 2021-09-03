 Skip to main content
In Memoriam
In Memoriam

Gary Brown

RAPID CITY | A Celebration of Life for Gary Brown will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at American Legion Post 22, 818 St. Patrick St. Please join us to honor our brother and share memories of his life. Refreshments will be served. Gary died Nov. 18, 2019. 

