Bob Devers

Nov. 3, 1947 — April 19, 2019

Bob is remembered for his humor and incorrigible orneriness yet compassionate nature. Father to Shelly Branan, Kimberly Halbert, stepfather to Christina Linn, Gabrielle Becker and Shannon Cisneros. Grandpa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother to Nancy Yarnell and Stephen Devers. Please send condolences and stories to Devers85@yahoo.com.

