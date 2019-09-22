{{featured_button_text}}
Elaine Wells

Wells

July 8, 1929 – June 16, 2019

Please join our family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Kirk Funeral Home, as we gather to celebrate the life of our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt. Elaine is loved much and missed greatly by her daughter, Sue Skovran, son, Jim Wells, and their families.

