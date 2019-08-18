{{featured_button_text}}
George Tibbs

George Isaac Tibbs

Feb. 26, 1924 – March 17, 2019

Please join our family at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City to lay Dad to rest with Mom and Susan. It will be informal with time to tell "George" memories. He will be missed as much as he was loved.

