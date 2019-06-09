{{featured_button_text}}
Karen Yellow

Karen Yellow, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt, with a reception following at the home of Rex Hillmer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebrate
the life of: In Memoriam
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments