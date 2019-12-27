Ingulsrud, Myriam P.
0 entries

Ingulsrud, Myriam P.

  • 0

MESA, Ariz. | Myriam Pauline lngulsrud, 89, died Dec. 19, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Inurnment of her ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Myriam Ingulsrud, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Memorial Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Myriam's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 3
Graveside Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Myriam's Graveside Service begins.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News