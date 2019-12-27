Ingulsrud, Myriam P.

MESA, Ariz. | Myriam Pauline lngulsrud, 89, died Dec. 19, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Inurnment of her ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
To send flowers to the family of Myriam Ingulsrud, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Memorial Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Myriam's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 3
Graveside Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Myriam's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.