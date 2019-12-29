Ingulsrud, Myriam P.

MESA, Ariz. | Myriam Pauline Williams lngulsrud passed away Thursday, evening, Dec. 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years at an Assisted Living facility in Mesa.

Myriam was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Okobojo, SD, to Emil and Olive (Beckner) Ziesman, the second of three daughters. They lived on a farm near the small town of Okobojo where Myriam attended school finishing her school years in Onida.

In June of 1947, Myriam married Theodore Basil Williams. To this union three children were born: Sandra Kay McCallum, Curtis Basil Williams, and Calvin Scott Williams. Ted and Myriam made their first home near Cresbard, SD; lived in Spokane, WA, while Ted was in the military; then in Brookings, SD, while Ted attended college. Eventually, settling in Sturgis, SD, where they raised their family. Myriam worked for many years as Dr. Bill Jones' medical assistant In the Sturgis medical clinic, and later in retail when they purchased properties and moved to Deadwood, SD.

Always a very hard worker, Myriam continued to own and manage their businesses following Ted's death In December of 1988. Myriam eventually retired and moved from Sturgis to Rapid City, SD.