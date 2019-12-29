Ingulsrud, Myriam P.

MESA, Ariz. | Myriam Pauline Williams lngulsrud passed away Thursday, evening, Dec. 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years at an Assisted Living facility in Mesa.
Myriam was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Okobojo, SD, to Emil and Olive (Beckner) Ziesman, the second of three daughters. They lived on a farm near the small town of Okobojo where Myriam attended school finishing her school years in Onida.
In June of 1947, Myriam married Theodore Basil Williams. To this union three children were born: Sandra Kay McCallum, Curtis Basil Williams, and Calvin Scott Williams. Ted and Myriam made their first home near Cresbard, SD; lived in Spokane, WA, while Ted was in the military; then in Brookings, SD, while Ted attended college. Eventually, settling in Sturgis, SD, where they raised their family. Myriam worked for many years as Dr. Bill Jones' medical assistant In the Sturgis medical clinic, and later in retail when they purchased properties and moved to Deadwood, SD.
Always a very hard worker, Myriam continued to own and manage their businesses following Ted's death In December of 1988. Myriam eventually retired and moved from Sturgis to Rapid City, SD.
In June of 1995, Myriam married Arnold lngulsrud. Arnold and Myriam enjoyed spending winters in sunny Mesa and would return to Edmore, ND, during the summers. After Arnold passed away, Myriam remained in Mesa year-round.
Myriam was active in various organizations in both South Dakota and Mesa, and at the time of her death, was a faithful member of Hosannah Lutheran Church In Mesa. She enjoyed travelling, playing cards with friends, and spending time with family.
Myriam was preceded in death by husbands, Ted Williams and Arnold lngulsrud; parents, Emil and Olive Ziesman; stepfather, Jeff Clouse; and two sisters and their husbands, Virginia (Maynard) Green and Joanne (Tom) Perino. She is survived by her three children, Sandra, Curtis, and Calvin (Diane); six grandchildren, Brad (Trang) Hale, Cory Hale, Scott (Amy) Williams, Eric Williams, Brandon (Kristi) Williams, Nicole (Dustin) Creech; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Inurnment of her ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
