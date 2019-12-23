Inman, Paul
PIERRE | Paul Inman, 92, born August 13, 1927, died Dec. 19, 2019, at Avera Mary House in Pierre.

He is survived by his children, Julie (Dana) Darger of Rapid City, Roger (Cathy) of Pierre, and Randy (Dianne) of Rapid City; grandchildren, Paula (Chris) Gunderson of Rapid City, Tony (Megan) Darger of Rapid City, Dagan (Lynsey) Sauceda of Colorado Spring, CO, Kayle (Scott) Stearns of Grand Junction, CO, and Kristin Inman of Pierre; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Izaak, Lane and Tommy Gunderson, Paidyn, Owen and Kayle Darger, and Aiden and Anna Sauceda. He is also survived his sisters, Alice Hamed and Esther Binkley; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Janice Bergeson; aunt, Dorothy Berry; as well as special friends Gordon and Dee Mydland.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Lutheran Memorial Church.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the church, with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

A full obituary with Paul's life story can be found and online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

