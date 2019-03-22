Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX FALLS | Jean Baptiste Iroz, 63, died March 8, 2019, of complications following a kidney transplant.

He was a brilliant electronics technician graduating from the Denver Institute of Technology. After school he worked with computers and robotics and developed the machine that puts the wrappers on Klondike Ice Cream bars! He will be missed by his family and many friends.

