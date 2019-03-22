SIOUX FALLS | Jean Baptiste Iroz, 63, died March 8, 2019, of complications following a kidney transplant.
He was a brilliant electronics technician graduating from the Denver Institute of Technology. After school he worked with computers and robotics and developed the machine that puts the wrappers on Klondike Ice Cream bars! He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.