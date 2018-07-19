Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CORSICA | Mina Isakson, 88, died July 17, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. 

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 21, at the church. Burial will be at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery.

Mount Funeral Home of Platte

