RAPID CITY | Mavis Irene (Cleveland) Iversen, 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Mavis was born Feb. 15, 1925 in Claremont, S.D., to Howard and Ellen Henley. She graduated from Groton High School in 1942.
Mavis moved to Rapid City with her sister, Dorothy and nephew, Allan Pray in 1944. She began work in Rapid City at the City Auditor’s office and then she went to work for Black Hills Federal Credit Union for over 20 years where she worked her way into management.
She married Lloyd R. Cleveland on June 10, 1946. Lloyd passed away on May 5, 1976. In October 1979, Mavis married Elmer Iversen. They spent retired years traveling, living in Rapid City and Mesa, AZ.
Mavis was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 71 years and attended the First Congregational Church.
She enjoyed golfing, china painting, music, dancing and an occasional sewing project.
Mavis is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Ted Huffman officiating. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the First Congregational Church.
Family and friends may sign Mavis’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
