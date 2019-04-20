{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | David A. "Dave" Iverson, 80, died April 17, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on April 29, at Grace Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

