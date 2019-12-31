Jack, Kay A.

PAPILLION, NE | Born in Jefferson, IA, to Paul and Hazel Leichsenring, Kay spent her childhood on a farm at Paton, IA. She married on July 13, 1963 and then provided military community support as an Air Force officer’s wife from 1964-1987. After attending schools in Iowa, Idaho, California, South Dakota and Nebraska, she earned her Registered Nurse degree. She worked at Papillion Manor for several years and later at Omaha’s Urology Center as a surgical nurse. As a resident of Rapid City, SD, she will truly miss the beauty and serenity of the Black Hills — and the Hills will miss her.