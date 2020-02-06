Jackley, Michael A.

STURGIS | Michael A. Jackley, 78, died Feb. 4, 2020, at Sturgis Hospice.

Mike was born Jan. 5, 1942, in New Underwood to Martin and Helen (Kingsbury) Jackley.

He graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 1960. In 1964, he graduated from the University of South Dakota with a political science degree and in 1965 with a master’s degree. He taught political science at Black Hills State from 1965 to 1977. He graduated from the University of South Dakota Law School in 1979.

Mike and classmate, Bryce Flint, established Jackley and Flint Law Firm in 1979, retiring in 2008. He also served as the Meade County State’s Attorney for 12 years.

He married JoAnn Mastel of Rapid City in 1968.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was active in the Sturgis community, serving on the City Council, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Council, and Fort Meade Museum Board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Jaycees of Sturgis. His other interests included restoring and showing vintage cars, traveling, farming, politics, and hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn, Sturgis; his son, Marty, Pierre; his daughter, Jocelyn (Jason) Hafner, Rapid City; and his grandchildren, Michael, Isabella, Jacob and Emma.