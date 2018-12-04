Try 1 month for 99¢

BLAKELY, Ga. | Rose Marie Jackson, 47, died Nov. 25, 2018.

Wake services will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Wounded Knee District School in Manderson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8, at the school. Burial will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church Cemetery in Manderson.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Celebrate
the life of: Jackson, Rose M.
