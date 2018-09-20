PORCUPINE | Wesley "Hotshot" Charles Jacobs Sr. was born on April 10, 1933, in Interior to William and Eva (Montileaux) Jacobs. Wesley passed away on Sept. 17, 2018, at his home near Porcupine.
Hotshot is survived by his children, Wesley “Chuck” (Trudy Ecoffey) Jacobs Jr., James “Jim” (Terry) Jacobs, and Cindy Jacobs, all of Porcupine, Bruce “Tim” (Kim Carpio) Jacobs of Rapid City, and Lynda Hamilton of Cleveland, OH; 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Hotshot was preceded in death by his spouse, Carol Mae (Pourier) Jacobs; parents, William Lorenzo Jacobs and Eva Lottie (Montileaux) Jacobs; daughter, Pamela Jean Jacobs-LeBeaux; sons, Lyle “Tom Tom” Thomas Jacobs and William “Whopper” Lorenzo Jacobs; brothers, Joseph “Skee” Leroy Jacobs and Frances “Dutch” Earl Jacobs; and sisters, Ethelyn Mae Jacobs-Cass, Caroline “Papoose” Rose Pourier, and Julia “Sister” Lottie Jacobs-Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Dave Janis Sr., Scott Weston, Beans Weston, Steve Pourier, Jesse LeBeau, Colton Jacobs, Tom Jacobs, Charlie Waln, Jay Jacobs, and Lyle Jacobs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cherise Twiss, Justin LeBeau, Jacque Jaye Knight, Savannah Jacobs, Tell Jacobs, Trevor Jacobs, Bruce “BooBoo” Jacobs, Taylor Jacobs, Jimmie Waln, Toni Gracey, Timory Jacobs, and all great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cowboys & cowgirls, friends and relatives.
A one-night wake service will start at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Our Lady of Lourdes School Gymnasium, with 7 p.m. Rosary services.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the school gymnasium, with Father Edmund Yainao, S.J., Father Peter Klink, S.J, and Mr. William “Bill” White officiating. Burial will be at the Jacobs Family Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge.
