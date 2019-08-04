STURGIS |She was small but mighty.
Kay (Unger) Jacobsen, 83.5, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving children.
Kay was born on Jan. 3, 1936, to Orpah and Floyd Unger of Arlington, SD. She shared many fine memories of her childhood in Arlington and later Lead, SD, like visiting her grandparents’ farm, shooting rifles in the hills, and working as a teen at both Terry Peak and Homestake Gold Mine.
After graduating from Lead High School, she ventured across the state to Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton. Not only did she become a registered nurse there, she also met her “Sweet Baby” Bill Jacobsen — they married in 1959.
Kay worked as a nurse until her children came along. She was a full-time mom for many years who found time to sew leisure suits, rake shag carpet, and ride on an occasional ambulance run. As her kids grew older, she went back to nursing at different hospitals.
Retirement took Kay and Bill to their beloved land on Nemo Road and then to Sturgis. She loved doing water aerobics, meeting with her Deadwood friends, delivering Meals on Wheels, and playing duplicate bridge. The card game she loved the most, though, was Russian rummy; her timing was spot on.
Kay is sadly missed by her daughter, Pam Mitchell, her husband Gary, and children Tegan, David, Bill, and Mara; her daughter, Kristine “C.C.” Downs, her husband David and son Max and wife Spring; and her son, Brad Jacobsen, his wife Renée, and children Nikki, Sam, Ben, and Jak.
Kay is also survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Unger; her in-laws, Marge Berke, Margaret Engen, Sue (Larry) Good, Tom (Jean) Jacobsen, Steve (Chris) Jacobsen, and Becky (Terry) Thunker; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; Bill’s parents, Alice and Randolph Jacobsen; her brother, Bruce Unger; her in-laws, Jack Jacobsen, Janice Powell and her husband John, Jim Berke, and Jim Engen.
Kay lived a long, happy, and fulfilled life. Years ago, when asked what she wanted on her tombstone, she chuckled and replied, “She was kinder.”
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guestbook is available at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
