{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Debra K. Jakeway, 66, died Dec. 5, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be from 1–3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Debra Jakeway, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 14
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Memorial Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments