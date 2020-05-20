James, Lois

LONDON, Ontario | Lois James passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in London, Ontario, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward James, and her brother Garey Cameron (the late Marie), she is survived by her children, Peter (Meagan), Leslie (Chris White) and Jonathan James; and her grandchildren, Bronwyn (Mike), Abigail, John (Mariana), Ben, Charlie (Cat), Emma, Emily and Will. She is also survived by her brother, Cal Cameron.
Lois was born and raised in Eston, Saskatchewan. She graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1954 with a degree in fine art and worked briefly as a social worker before marrying Ed in 1955. Their three children were born while Ed completed his medical training in Saskatchewan, Michigan and Iowa. In 1963, the family returned to Canada and settled in Regina, Saskatchewan, where they lived until 1972. At that time, Ed moved his neurosurgery practice to Rapid City, South Dakota, where they remained for 42 years until Ed’s death in 2014. Shortly thereafter, Lois moved to London, Ontario to be closer to her daughter.
Some of Lois’s happiest memories were of times spent as a child on the shores of Lake Bernard in Sundridge, Ontario (where her family lived briefly during the 1940s); summers at the family cottage at Katepwa Lake in Saskatchewan during the 1960s and '70s; and family ski vacations at the home of Ed’s sister, Virginia Rhinehart (the late Don) in Sun Valley, Idaho. Lois and Ed liked to travel and enjoyed many ski, golf and sailing trips with Virginia and Don and lifelong friends Mary Sue and Dick Hockmuth. Lois was a member of the Rapid City chapter of PEO and participated in fundraising activities for the Rapid City Symphony and in various social clubs.
One of Lois’s defining characteristics was her artistic and creative nature. From the beautiful and welcoming home she created to her flair for fashion and her wonderful meals, her appreciation for beauty and quality always shone through. Breads and pasta were homemade, salads and herbs were fresh from her garden, and sheets were ironed and scented. Lois’s far-flung children and grandchildren always looked forward to Thanksgiving, Christmas and summer gatherings with Nana and Grandpa in Rapid City, and Lois loved nothing more than having the family together in her home.
Lois’s health declined in recent years as a result of a series of strokes. Her family would like to thank the excellent staff at Amica London, especially those on the second floor who cared for her, for their dedication and compassion.
There will be no service at this time, but the family plans to gather in Rapid City at a future date to celebrate Lois’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Association in Lois’s memory.
