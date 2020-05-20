James, Lois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONDON, Ontario | Lois James passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in London, Ontario, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Edward James, and her brother Garey Cameron (the late Marie), she is survived by her children, Peter (Meagan), Leslie (Chris White) and Jonathan James; and her grandchildren, Bronwyn (Mike), Abigail, John (Mariana), Ben, Charlie (Cat), Emma, Emily and Will. She is also survived by her brother, Cal Cameron.

Lois was born and raised in Eston, Saskatchewan. She graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1954 with a degree in fine art and worked briefly as a social worker before marrying Ed in 1955. Their three children were born while Ed completed his medical training in Saskatchewan, Michigan and Iowa. In 1963, the family returned to Canada and settled in Regina, Saskatchewan, where they lived until 1972. At that time, Ed moved his neurosurgery practice to Rapid City, South Dakota, where they remained for 42 years until Ed’s death in 2014. Shortly thereafter, Lois moved to London, Ontario to be closer to her daughter.