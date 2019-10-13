Nov. 18, 1953 – Oct. 1, 2019
RAPID CITY | Edward Carroll Janis III made his journey to the spirit world in Billings, Mont.
At home he leaves behind his wife, Michelle Janis (Bowker); three daughters, Shawna Janis, Angel May Stoltenburg, (Jay) and Heather Janis; grandchildren, Taylor Janis, Kobe Bowker, Laila Bowker, Carlo Trujillo and Deja Rae Janis. Edward loved all of his family — sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by nephew, Jeremiah Janis; brother, Francis Janis; parents, Edward Janis II and Mary Janis (Eagletail); and ancestors.
Prayer service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City, with a Celebration of Life potluck following.
