RAPID CITY | Edward Carroll Janis III, 65, died Oct. 1, 2019.

Prayer services will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18, at Woyatan Lutheran Church, with a Celebration of Life potluck following.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

