Janis, Nicolas

PINE RIDGE | Nicolas Janis, 27, died July 15, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home

Service information

Jul 21
First Night Wake Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
3:00PM
Janis Residence
P.O. Box 277
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
Jul 22
Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
1:00PM
Janis Residence
P.O. Box 277
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
