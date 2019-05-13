{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER | Wendall J. Janis Jr., 56, died in Denver, Colorado April 28, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sioux Funeral Home 

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.

Celebrate
the life of: Janis, Wendall J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments