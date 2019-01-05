Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Harold G. Jansen, 95, died Dec. 24, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2019, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Jansen, Harold G.
