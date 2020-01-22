Japp, Wilma
0 entries

Japp, Wilma

  • 0

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Wilma Japp, 96, died Jan. 18, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Meridian Mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Wilma Japp, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Funeral Service begins.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News