Japp, Wilma

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Wilma Japp, 96, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Meridian Mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Wilma Japp, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.