HILL CITY | Carl E. Jefferson, 71, died Jan. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 20, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21, at Cross Roads Wesleyan Church. 

the life of: Jefferson, Carl E.
