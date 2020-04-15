× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Larry Jeffries, 76, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Deadwood, the only child of the late Helen and Lawrence H. Jeffries.

Larry was a competitive skier, excelling at both cross-country and downhill, placing 16th in the Junior National Olympics slalom event. He was a member of the Terry Peak Ski Team, SD, and the Eskimo Ski Team in Colorado.

In 1962, Larry attended the University of Wyoming on a full ski scholarship, majoring in accounting. In 1964, his ski team placed third in the NCAA championships in Hanover, NH. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1967, Larry joined his mother in the family dry-cleaning business, along with his wife, Carolee Horstman, whom he married in 1965. Larry and Carolee had three children, Carl, Jennie, and Kent. Following a 1986 divorce, he then married Judy Kelley, who passed away in 2012.

While in business, Larry was active in numerous civic organizations: Deadwood Jaycees President, Deadwood Chamber President, Days of ’76 Board, Tomahawk Country Club, Deadwood Fire Department volunteer, instructor for Deer Mountain Ski School and Terry Peak Ski Club. He was elected as part-time manager of the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District from 1969-74.