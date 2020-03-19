Jelliffe, Lucille E.

RAPID CITY | Lucille E. Jelliffe, 89, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Rapid City.

She was born on July 24, 1930 in Huron, the daughter of George and Mathilda (Kreuser) Lemmer. During her years in Huron she worked as a cashier, at the hospital, at the Dept. of Agriculture and at the Bureau of Reclamation. It was during her time at the Bureau of Reclamation that she met her future husband, Eugene Jelliffe. They were married on March 31, 1951 and moved to Sturgis the following year. All five of their children were born before they moved to Rapid City in 1962, where Eugene had taken the position of Comptroller at St. John’s McNamara Hospital.

In 1970 they purchased The Indians in Keystone. They turned the store into a showcase for local and Southwest Native arts and crafts. Gene and Lucille were instrumental in founding the Indian Arts and Crafts Association. This organization’s goal was to promote the native culture and the arts of Native people and to guarantee the authenticity of their crafts. They both took great joy in educating their customers about native crafts. Their yearly buying trips to Arizona and New Mexico afforded them both the opportunity to travel and to immerse themselves in the artistic talents of the Southwest native people. Lucille’s passion was pueblo pottery. They ran the store for 29 years before selling the business to their daughter Kathy and her husband in 1999.