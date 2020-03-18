Jelliffe, Lucille
0 entries

Jelliffe, Lucille

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lucille Jelliffe, 89, died March 15, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Vigil service on Sunday, March 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23 at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Jelliffe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News