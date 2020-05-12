Jenkins, Esther M.
RAPID CITY | Esther M. Jenkins, 68, died May 8, 2020.

Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Private family services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, at the funeral home.

Burial will be Monday, May 18, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

