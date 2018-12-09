Try 1 month for 99¢

HERMOSA | Lila “Joan” Jenkins, 85, died Dec. 5, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hermosa, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

