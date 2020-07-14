Jenkins, Stephen C.
0 entries

Jenkins, Stephen C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Stephen C. Jenkins, 66, died July 12, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News