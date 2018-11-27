RAPID CITY | Alleen Jenner, 87, passed away Nov. 22, 2018, at Hospice House of Rapid City.
Alleen was born Aug. 11, 1931, in Wishek, N.D., to Henry and Emma Bader. Alleen married Elmer Jenner on Sept. 27, 1953. They moved to Aberdeen. Alleen worked at the Woolworths department store.
In 1960, they moved to Rapid City, and in 1966 Elmer and Alleen started Jenner Equipment, where they worked side by side for many years.
Alleen was a longtime member at Calvary Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Leanna) Jenner and Doug (Rhonda) Jenner; five grandchildren, David (Heather) Jenner, Suzi (Cody) Hutchinson, Dustin (Lisa) Jenner, Crystal Jenner, and Ashley (Derek) Dalen; five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Wesley, Leonidas, Madeline, and Arlen; brother-in-law, Sam Geist; and several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, nine siblings, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Alleen will be placed in her final resting place with her beloved late husband, Elmer, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
