Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Alleen Jenner, 87, died Nov. 22, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to services.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Jenner, Alleen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments