Jennings, Emily

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Emily Jennings, 91, died peacefully on July 24, 2020, at home north of Spearfish with family at her side.

Emily Jean Ham was born May 7, 1929, in Rapid City. She grew up the youngest of five siblings on the family ranch at Caputa. After graduating from Rapid City High School she went on to South Dakota State College and majored in Home Economics. While at college she met her husband Jim. They were married June 17, 1952. Their first home was a cabin in Custer State Park, where Jim worked for the park. Later they moved to Belle Fourche, then to Spearfish and finally to their ranch on Spearfish Creek in 1962. The ranch was her career, her home and her place of joy for 58 years.

Emily taught Home Economics in Pierre and Spearfish for one year each. She was a full partner in the operation of the family ranch. She managed the sheep herd and cared for the daily activities while Jim worked in town. Emily also found time for a variety of hobbies and endeavors, including gardening, woodworking and spinning wool. She taught by example the rewards of caring for family, working together and focusing on the future. Her ever optimistic spirit blessed all around her.